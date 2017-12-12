Apple now lets you pre-order apps in App Store

Developers can put out their apps on Apple App Store for pre-order, 90 days in advance. Developers can put out their apps on Apple App Store for pre-order, 90 days in advance.

Apple will now let users pre-order apps before they are released for download. Developers can put out their apps on App Store for pre-order, 90 days in advance. Once app is released, users will be notified and the app will automatically be downloaded on their device.

Both paid and free apps can be pre-ordered on App Store, and the feature is available across all Apple platforms including iOS, macOS, and tvOS.

In case the price of app changes during the pre-order period, users will be charged the price that is lower between what they accepted at the time of pre-order and price on the day of release of app. However, in-app purchases will not be showcased on App Store product page until the app is released for download.

The ability to pre-order apps is likely to especially help gamers, who eagerly wait to for the next version of games to be made available by the company. Plus people can choose in advance the kind of apps they want on their device and pre-order the same on the App Store.

Incidentally, Google has had the feature for around two years now. It lets users pre-register for apps or games before they are launched on the Play Store. Once people register for an app, the Play Store sends a notification to their phone or tablet as soon as it is available for download.

Notably, Google only sends a notification when app is released, while Apple automatically downloads apps once it is available. Google Play Store also has an unregister button in case users decide to not download the app after all.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd