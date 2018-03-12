Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Air with Retina Display to launch in June: Report

The entry-level 13-inch MacBook Air with Retina Display is said to launch in June. The entry-level 13-inch MacBook Air with Retina Display is said to launch in June.

Apple is apparently planning to launch a new entry-level 13-inch MacBook Air with Retina Display. According to a report from DigiTimes, the upcoming MacBook Air with Retina Display will be affordable and is likely to be priced similarly to the existing MacBook Air. We could see the launch of a new 13-inch MacBook Air at this year’s Worldwide Developer Conference in June.

The report said Apple has roped in South Korea’s LG Display to supply the panel with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600, Currently, the MacBook Air’s 13-inch display offers a resolution of 1,440 x 900 pixels. At the moment, the 13-inch MacBook Air is the only MacBook that doesn’t come with a Retina Display. As for the assembly, Quanta Computer will handle 70 per cent of the orders, while Foxconn takes remaining 30 per cent.

Also read: Got a new Mac? Five free useful apps to download

This isn’t the first time we are hearing that Apple will launch an affordable MacBook Air. Previously KGI Securities Ming-Chi Kuo had claimed that Apple will launch an updated version of its popular MacBook Air in the market. Kuo said that a revamped MacBook Air will arrive in the second-quarter of 2018.

The current-generation MacBook Air is available in the market at a price of Rs 55,000 on Amazon and Flipkart. In comparison, both the 12-inch MacBook and MacBook Pro are priced upwards of Rs 90,000. It would be great to see a low-cost 13-inch MacBook Air with Retina Display. Just in case if you’re not aware, the 13-inch MacBook Air is quite popular among college students due to its affordable price tag.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd