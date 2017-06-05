Apple Music’s Bozoma Saint John to leave Apple, report says

Apple Music marketing chief Bozoma Saint John could be leaving Apple. Apple Music marketing chief Bozoma Saint John could be leaving Apple.

Bozoma Saint John, head of Global Consumer Marketing for Apple Music and iTunes, is planning to leave Apple, reports Axios. Saint John has been given one of the high-profile roles at Apple Inc. She joined Beats Music from Pepsico – where she was heading entertainment and music marketing for the global beverage giant.

She was also named as one of Fortunes’s 40 Under 40 last year, after her presentation skills was highly appreciated at last year’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). According to a report from Axios, Saint John’s departure from Apple is imminent. Apple hasn’t confirmed the news yet.

Her exit comes shortly after Apple elevated former HR head Demise Young Smith to a new role of VP of diversity and inclusion. Time and again fingers have been pointed at Apple over the dominance of white males in its upper ranks. Although Apple is still dominated by white males, Bozoma Saint John was an exception. Her departure from Apple should be seen as a big blow to the company.

At the time of writing, it’s unclear where Bozoma Saint John is headed next. During her tenure at the company, Apple Music continues to grow steadily, adding more subscribers at a rapid rate. Apple Music, which launched in June year, now has over 20 million paid subscribers. Apple Music, which is an answer to Spotify and Google Play Music, is now available in more than 100 countries.

Apple is holding a keynote later in the day at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, and the company is expected to announce new updates for iOS, macOS, watchOS and may also unveil new MacBooks, iPads and a Siri-powered speaker. Apple’s WWDC 2017 keynote will take place today at 10.30 pm India Standard Time (IST).

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd