Apple’s first ‘Made in India’ iPhone SE is ready: Report

Apple’s first ‘Made in India’ iPhone could become available in India as early as next week as the first units have already been manufactured on a trial basis. According to a Wall Street Journal report, Karnataka state officials have confirmed that Apple’s manufacturer Wistron Corp has started making the iPhone SE in India. These phones will start shipping to customers in India by this month.

It was earlier reported by The Indian Express that Apple planned to start manufacturing in the country with the iPhone SE. In January 2017, The Indian Express had reported that in an inter-ministerial committee meeting on whether iPhone kits and consumables should be made duty free, Apple had indicated it wanted to assemble the iPhone SE first in India.

Today, Apple has confirmed to Wall Street Journal that it will start production with some iPhone SE units. Also, these ‘Made in India’ iPhones could land in stores by “this week or next,” according to the report.

However, it remains to be seen if the new iPhone SE, which is ‘made in India’, will be priced lower than its other counterparts. A ‘Made in India’ iPhone would not face the regular import duty imposed on smartphones, which are wholly manufactured outside the country. The report adds that this particular iPhone SE could cost nearly $100 lower than the current models, though this is not confirmed.

In February, the government of Karnataka had issued a press release confirming Apple’s plans of initial manufacturing operations in the state. In January, Wistron Corp, one of Apple’s manufacturing partners applied for permission to expand its plant in Bengaluru. The Taiwanese contract manufacturer had also requested its application be fast-tracked.

Apple iPhone SE is currently priced at Rs 27,200 for the 32GB version, and Rs 37,200 for the 128GB version.

