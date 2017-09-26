macOS High Sierra now available to download: Best features, how to install, and more

Here’s how you can download and install macOS High Sierra free of charge. Here’s how you can download and install macOS High Sierra free of charge.

Apple has released the latest version of its desktop operating system macOS High Sierra. The updated version of popular macOS, which was originally announced at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, comes with a number of features. Previously it had been available as a public beta trial, but now the latest software update is now available on compatible Macbooks and desktops. The update comes one week after Apple started rolling out iOS 11.

So if you’re using Macbook or iMac, we strongly recommend you to download macOS High Sierra. Here’s how you can download and install macOS High Sierra free of charge.

Is my Mac compatible?

You can download and install macOS High Sierra on any mac released in mid-2010 and later. You can also install the latest operating system onto compatible notebooks and desktops introduced in late 2009.

Is macOS High Sierra free to download?

Yes, like previous updates, macOS High Sierra is free to download. macOS High Sierra will be available to download from the Mac App store.

Tell me some of the best features

There aren’t many new features that come along with macOS High Sierra, but most of them will surely improve the performance of your device. Perhaps the most important addition is the new Apple File System (APFS). The feature essentially replaces old files system Apple used for its computers. According to the company, the new File System “providing an extensible foundation to support new features and future storage technologies on the Mac”.

Additionally, macOS High Sierra will also support High-Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC), a new standard that enables efficient compression, streaming and playback for video. Apple has worked on improving graphics technology on macOS and the reason why it introduced Metal 2. The company says the new technology supports “next-generation experiences” and features a refined API and improved performance. macOS High Sierra also adds support for VR content creation for the first time, allowing developers to create immersive gaming, 3D and VR content on the Mac. Last but not the least, built-in apps Photos have been revamped to make photo editing quick and easy.

