Latest News

Apple jumps to lead wearable computing with smartwatch, says survey

Apple has leapt to the lead in wearable computing on strong sales of its smartwatch according to a market survey

By: AFP | Washington | Published:May 6, 2017 1:32 pm
Apple, wearable computing, smartwatch, market survey, Strategy analytics, wearable market, Apple Watch Series 2, good retail presence, fitness bands,China's Xiaomi, wearable leadership, fitness bands, emerging smartwatch marekt, new smartwatch models, technology, technology news The new Apple Watch Series 2 is selling relatively well due to enhanced styling, intensive marketing and a good retail presence. (Image for representation, Source: Reuters)

Apple has leapt to the lead in wearable computing on strong sales of its smartwatch, a market survey shows.The survey released by Strategy Analytics showed Apple grabbed a 15.9 per cent share of the wearables market in the first quarter. While Apple does not release sales figures for its Apple Watch, the estimate by Strategy Analytics showed a 59 percent jump in sales from a year earlier, with 3.5 million units sold in the first three months of the year.

“The new Apple Watch Series 2 is selling relatively well in the US, UK and elsewhere, due to enhanced styling, intensive marketing and a good retail presence,” said Strategy Analytics executive director Neil Mawston. Fitbit, which has been a longtime leader of the wearables market with its fitness bands, slipped to third place on a 36 percent slide in sales in the first quarter, the research firm said.

The survey found that China’s Xiaomi, which makes a budget-priced fitness band, was the second-largest vendor with a 15.5 per cent global market share, ahead of Fitbit’s 13.2 percent.”Fitbit has lost its wearables leadership to Apple, due to slowing demand for its fitness bands and a late entry to the emerging smartwatch market,” said Strategy Analytics researcher Cliff Raskind.

Also Read: Fitbit beats low expectations on stronger-than-expected demand
“Fitbit’s shipments, revenue, pricing and profit are all shrinking at the moment and the company has a major fight on its hands to recover this year.”Overall, the report said sales of wearables rose 21 percent from a year earlier to 22 million units, led by stronger demand for new smartwatch models.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Must Read

May 06: Latest News