Apple is now powered fully by renewable energy

Apple has announced that its global facilities are now powered with fully by clean energy, this includes retail stores, offices, data centers as well as new facilities in 43 countries including India. It said nine additional manufacturing partners have committed to switching all their Apple production to 100 percent clean energy, bringing the total number of supplier commitments to 23.

“We’re committed to leaving the world better than we found it. After years of hard work we’re proud to have reached this significant milestone,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “We’re going to keep pushing the boundaries of what is possible with the materials in our products, the way we recycle them, our facilities and our work with suppliers to establish new creative and forward-looking sources of renewable energy because we know the future depends it.”

In March, Apple’s latest Supplier Responsibility progress report for 2018 had highlighted how India supplier Wistron had achieved a Zero Waste to Landfill certification in record time.

In fact, the new Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino is now the largest LEED Platinum-certified office building in North America powered fully by renewable energy from a 17-megawatt onsite rooftop solar installation and 4 megawatts of biogas fuel cells yoked to a microgrid with battery storage.

Across the world Apple and partners are working on developing renewable energy projects that represent a diverse range of energy sources from solar arrays to wind farms, biogas fuel cells and micro-hydro generation systems. The tech major now has 25 operational renewable energy projects around the world, totalling 626 megawatts of generation capacity of which 286 megawatts is solar. Once its 15 new projects are completed, it will generate over 1.4 gigawatts of clean renewable energy generation across 11 countries. For the past four years, all of Apple’s data centers have been powered by 100 percent renewable energy. Apple is now building two new data centers in Denmark that will run on 100 percent renewable energy.

