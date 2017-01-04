Apple iPhone ranks as India’s most reputed smartphone, Samsung number two: Study

India’s Most Reputed Mobile Phone Brands 2017 Report featured 72 mobile phone brands from 12 countries, including 29 Indian brands. India’s Most Reputed Mobile Phone Brands 2017 Report featured 72 mobile phone brands from 12 countries, including 29 Indian brands.

Apple iPhone has been ranked as India’s most reputed mobile phone brand, in a study by BlueBytes. It was conducted in association with TRA Research and iPhone received the highest positive media appearances. According to the study, Samsung is the second most reputed brand in India. However, Samsung scored 67 per cent less than Apple thanks to the Note 7 fiasco. At the third position is the Indian consumer electronics company – Micromax – with a Brand Rep score 94 per cent lower than Samsung. The fourth and fifth positions were bagged by Xiaomi and Nokia respectively.

The study featured 72 mobile phone brands from 12 countries, including 29 Indian brands. India’s Most Reputed Mobile Phone Brands 2017 Report also featured 15 brands from China and 8 from the US. Chinese multinationals Lenovo, Huawei, and Motorola ranked sixth, seventh, and eighth respectively. LG and Intex Technologies featured on ninth and tenth positions respectively.

“Reputation can be seen as a currency that the brand can earn through positive action, communication, or sometimes erode due to lack of the same. Reputation has to be consistently maintained, monitored, and enhanced. In a cluttered space like the mobile phone industry, with diverse brands attempting to capture consumer attention, customers buy and recommend on the basis of reputation, making it the most important influencer of buying decisions,” said Pooja Kaura, Chief Spokesperson for India’s Most Reputed Brands.

The study evaluated brand reputation by analysing media perceptions and consumer perceptions in major English and Hindi print media (newspapers and magazines) across 9 cities between November 1, 2015 – October 31, 2016.

