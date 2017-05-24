Apple iPhone 9 to sport a 6.4-inch display: Report

Apple’s iPhone 9 might just sport a big 6.4-inch display, claim reports in Korean media. Apple’s iPhone 9 might just sport a big 6.4-inch display, claim reports in Korean media.

Apple iPhone 8 might not have launched yet, reports around what the iPhone 9’s display size are starting to trickle down. Now according to a new report in Korean media by The Investor, which quotes a report in The Bell, Samsung will be the supplier for the OLED panels in the iPhone 9, and it looks like the size will be bumped significantly.

According to the report in The Investor, Apple has placed an order of 180 million OLED units, which is nearly more than double of the 80 million panels ordered for the iPhone 8. The report adds the iPhone 9 will have two screen sizes, which is 5.28-inch and and 6.46-inches. So yes, it looks like the iPhone 9 will sports a much bigger display compared to the current 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch versions.

The Korean report quotes an industry source, which says that Apple and Samsung have signed an NDA agreeing on the general conditions as well as screen size.

While the Apple iPhone 9 is still some time away, rumours around the iPhone 8 have been going strong. Apple is expected to introduce three variants of the iPhone in September this year. One will be the iPhone 8, which will mark as a special edition version, to mark ten years of the device. The other two variants will be called iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus.

While iPhone 8 will have a 5.8-inch OLED display, Apple will likely to introduce a display with reduced bezels on the front and side, and this will ensure that the size of this iPhone won’t be actually go up. Apple is expected to introduce an all glass body for the iPhone 8, getting rid of the aluminium chassis.

Reports have pegged the price of the upcoming iPhone as $870, while others claim it will go as high as $1000. Apple iPhone 8 will launch in the month of September.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd