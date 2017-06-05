Apple iPhone 8, Apple AR glasses and MacBook details leaked by Foxconn Insiders

Foxconn Insiders have revealed details of Apple iPhone 8, Apple’s AR Glasses, and the new MacBooks. (Source: Reuters) Foxconn Insiders have revealed details of Apple iPhone 8, Apple’s AR Glasses, and the new MacBooks. (Source: Reuters)

Foxconn Insiders have leaked information around Apple’s iPhone 8 or iPhone X, the upcoming Augmented Reality (AR) glasses, and new line of MacBooks. Foxconn Insiders held an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Reddit, which has given leaks and details for nearly 12 months of upcoming hardware from the Cupertino technology giant. It seems the documents, evidence from Foxconn Insiders has been verified by another moderator, who runs the Apple thread on Reddit. But there’s no way of confirming if any of these product announcements will turn out to be true.

The Foxconn Insider Reddit AMA has seen over 1,000 comments. For those wondering, Foxconn Insiders are those who have sources inside Hon Hai, which is Apple’s key manufacturer. They’ve also written in the AMA that most of this information is sold to KGI Securities, and other analysts for their reports. KGI Securities’ analyst Ming Chi-Kuo is known for this accurate reports on future Apple products.

Foxconn Insiders also admitted they don’t have sources inside Pegatron, which is the supplier for Apple Watch. Thus the thread doesn’t have updates on this. Here’s a closer look at everything that has been revealed by the Reddit AMA from Foxconn Insiders.

Leaks Apple iPhone 8

Foxconn Insiders have confirmed some much discussed new features about the Apple iPhone 8, which is also referred to as iPhone X in the thread. Apple iPhone 8 will come with facial recognition, wireless charging, and yes there’s a glass design with reduced bezels on the display. Apple iPhone 7s, and iPhone 7s Plus series will continue with the aluminium chassis, but these won’t have wireless charging support.

On the iPhone 8, Foxconn Insiders say they have seen models of iPhone 7 “with glass and without the AuthenTec’s capacitive touch module.” They’ve also seen test units with fingerprint scanner under the display, which didn’t have such good results. According to the group, that’s the reason a camera authentication feature is coming on the iPhone 8.

When someone asked, “Will the iPhone feature Facial Detection and a Retina Scanner for biometrics,” the group replied in the affirmative. This will be part of the front facing camera. The iPhone 8 will have 3GB RAM, and no Apple isn’t killing off the Lightning Connector for charging, and will stick with it, claims the group. However, fast charging is coming to the iPhone 8.

The group also says iPhone X production is delayed, and claim to have seen EVT (Engineering Validation Test) models without a rear sensor, and there was an “optical module mounted under the glass substrate.” The group also says, “They may have changed the design after the post Chinese New Year EVT’s which we didn’t get exposure to but I doubt it.” So essentially it looks like Apple is putting the Touch ID under the display, even though the results are not so good.

Apple’s AR Glasses Project

According to the Foxconn Insiders, Apple’s glasses project is codenamed Project MirrorShades and this one is delayed. Plus there’s a 65 per cent chance it could be cancelled by 2018/2019, according to one of the replies by these folks. But they also add the idea for Apple’s AR glasses is unique, and if Cupertino gets it right, this could be a game-changer just like the iPhone was 10 years back.

The thread explains the glasses will have an option for prescription lens with Zeiss smart optics, bone induction modules, noise cancelling microphones, light sensor, accelerometer, magnetometer, along with Apple’s own chipset. Just like Google Glasses relied on bone conduction for audio, Apple’s AR glasses plan to do the same.

Apple’s AR glasses will come in two sizes, one for men and another for women. These will have an aluminum mold in the frame. The display resolution is 428×240 pixels, according to the AMA. Interestingly the Apple AR glasses will have a “magnetometer for steps,” and this could be linked to functions in specific apps. The group explains in apps like “tinder, nod for yes, shake for no, small capacitive strip on arm for accept calls, volume functions,” etc.

But if you go by what the AMA has to say Apple’s Project MirrorShades is still a long way from actually going commercial. The cost for these could be around $600, which is roughly four times that of the build of materials.

Apple MacBooks, iMac etc

According to the group, Apple will introduce MacBook with the smart key technology. But these will come in 2018. The group has also linked to a report about how Apple is planning to buy a startup in Australia, which has created custom magic keyboards.

Interestingly the group also says Apple’s MacBook Air line is “discontinued,” though they added the brand could be “recycled.” Apple is expected to showcase a revamped MacBook Air today at WWDC keynote.

It also looks like Apple is testing an updated design language for iMac, MacBook Tests. This includes more glass, and a darker black body. Oh, and the glowing Apple logo could be back. They also say the 2017 laptops are in production, and have been so, since after the Chinese Lunar Year.

Apple is testing a 32GB RAM version of the 15 inch MacBook Pro, and more importantly the MagSafe charger could be making a return, according to the AMA. Apple killed this in the latest version of MacBook Pros, which rely on USB Type-C port for charging.

Essential in 2017, the MacBook lineup will see SOC update (processor) which is an incremental update, and the full-fledged hardware change will come only in 2018, say Foxconn Insiders. This is something the earlier Bloomberg report has also said. According to the report, Apple will introduce three new laptops at WWDC Keynote today, which includes Apple MacBook Pro with Intel’s new Kaby Lake processor.

