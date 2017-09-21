Apple iOS 11 tips and tricks for iPhone: Six hidden features you should know

Apple’s iOS 11 is available for download on the iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch. Apple’s iOS 11 is available for download on the iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch.

Apple’s iOS 11 is available for download on the iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch. The latest mobile operating system takes a giant leap forward, as it promises to bring with it a number of changes and new features. If you’ve already tried the beta, then you’ve probably experienced many of its secret features. The most notable changes are under the hood, probably the reason why you’ve never heard of. Here are six tips and tricks you need to learn right now.

Customise Control Center

In iOS 11, the Control Center has been completely revamped. But what is more interesting is that it can be customised fully. To do this, head over to Settings>Control Center and Customise Controls. Plus, you can also add in shortcuts like quick access to notes, Alarm, Low Power Mode, Apple TV remote, and more.

In iOS 11, the Control Center has been completely revamped. In iOS 11, the Control Center has been completely revamped.

Screen recordings

It’s interesting to note that iOS 11 has a built-in screen recording feature. To activate the feature, head over to the Control Center, tap the Record icon and a 3-second countdown timer appears inside the icon. The feature essentially allows to record what you are doing on the screen. And yes, it will take advantage of your microphone on the device.

Scan QR codes from the camera app

iOS 11 users will be able to scan QR codes using the iPhone’s camera app. It supports a dozen types of QR codes. You can use QR codes to setup HomeKit devices, open websites, and setup routers, among other things. All you need to open the iPhone’s camera app, point it at a QR code, and upon doing this you will see a popup notification.

Make most of the iOS 11 with these tips and tricks. Make most of the iOS 11 with these tips and tricks.

Share Screenshots quickly

The ability to take screenshots gets a big boost in iOS 11. So when you take a screenshot, a small preview window appears in the bottom left of the screen. You can then edit and doodle on the screen. When you are done, you can share the edited screenshot via mail, message and other apps.

Do not disturb while driving

iOS 11 has a feature called Do Not Disturb While Driving. It basically turn off your phone without actually turning it off. So no annoying notifications while driving. However, you can always customise the feature to allow calls, text from your favorite contacts. To turn on the feature, head over to Settings > Do Not Disturb and click Activate Do Not Disturb While Driving.

Turn off Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

According to a new Apple document support page, toggling off Bluetooth and Wi-Fi in the iOS 11 Control Center does not disable them. Instead, those buttons simply disconnect your iPhone or iPad from connected devices. It means AirDrop, AirPlay and Location Services will still work even if you tap Bluetooth and Wi-Fi off. Your iPhone or iPad will continue to work with Apple Watch or Apple Pencil and be able to use Continuity features, like Handoff and Instant Hotspot.

To completely disable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for all networks and devices, go to Settings>tap on Wi-Fi and turn of Wi-Fi completely. And to completely turn off Bluetooth, simply follow the steps: Go to Settings> tab on Bluetooth and turn off Bluetooth.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd