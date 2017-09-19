Apple iOS 11 launches today: India release time, compatibility, top features

Apple iOS 11 will be available for iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch users from today evening: List of compatible devices, release time for India, etc. Apple iOS 11 will be available for iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch users from today evening: List of compatible devices, release time for India, etc.

Apple iOS 11 will be available for iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch users from today evening itself. Apple iOS 11 will likely release at 10.00 AM Pacific Time as has been the case in the past. This is around 10.30 PM IST for users based in India. Here’s a quick look at the top features of iOS 11, what time the new software will release, and the full list of compatible devices.

Apple iOS 11: Release date, time in India, how to check

Apple iOS 11 roll out will start at 10.30 pm IST for all users in India from September 19, which is today. Users with a compatible iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch should be able to download the new iOS 11 software directly on their devices. Users should get a notification in their device alerting them of the new update provide one is connected to the internet.

Just go to Settings>About>Software Update on your iOS device and check if the update has arrived. You will be required to download it on your iOS device and then install it. There’s also the option of installing this via iTunes software on your MacBook. We’ll explain that step below.

Apple iOS 11 roll out will start at 10.30 pm IST for all users in India from September 19, which is today. Apple iOS 11 roll out will start at 10.30 pm IST for all users in India from September 19, which is today.

Apple iOS 11: List of compatible iPhone, iPads

Apple iOS 11 is compatible with the following devices: iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, which is a given considering these have just launched. The older iPhones supported are iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus and iPhone SE, iPhone 5s. Apple iPhone 4S, 5, 5C users it is now time to give up these device as Apple no longer supports the software on these.

For iPads, Apple iOS 11 will work with 12.9-inch iPad Pro (second generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (first generation), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, iPad (fifth generation), iPad Air 2, iPad Air. The iPad Mini list includes iPad Mini 4, 3 and 2. iPod Touch (sixth generation) is also supported for those still holding onto these.

Apple iOS 11 also puts the focus on AR in a big way. Apple iOS 11 also puts the focus on AR in a big way.

Apple iOS 11: How to install, check for update

Apple sends out iOS 11 as an OTA update to all compatible devices. You can go to Settings > About > Software Update and check for the update. If it is present, you can just download and install. Remember to download on WiFi as data charges will be high, considering this could be a heavy update, close to 1GB depending on when you last updated the iOS device.

There’s also the option of plugging in the iOS device into a Mac, and updating via iTunes. Just do to iTunes, tap on the device, see if the new software update has arrived and starting downloading via the MacBook, PC. As always take a complete back up of your iOS device before you hit update to avoid any data loss.

Apple iOS 11: What’s new, top features

Apple iOS 11 comes with a new redesigned App Store, Control Centre, smarter Siri,improvements to Camera and Photos. The other big support is the focus on Augmented Reality with ARKit being rolled out for developers to create newer, more powerful AR app. iOS 11 will focus in a big way on the iPad and offers new multitasking features, Files app and more use cases for Apple Pencil as well.

Apple iOS 11 will bring improvements to photos as well. Apple iOS 11 will bring improvements to photos as well.

Apple iOS 11 now supports Hindi dictation as well in Siri. The camera’s Portrait mode in iPhone 7 Plus Portrait mode now supports optical image stabilization, HDR and True Tone flash. Apple also says photos and videos will now occupy less space with a new HEIF and HEVC image and video formats.

Apple Maps now have indoor maps for major airports and shopping centres, and there’s a DND mode while driving. On the iPad, users will see a new dock to access their most recently used apps, favourite apps, and this can be resized. Also apps can be easily started in Slide Over and Split View from the Dock itself. There’s also multi-Touch to move multiple items at the same time and the ability to search handwritten text itself. The new Files app will let users browse, search and organise files and it will work with iCloud Drive and third party cloud file providers.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd