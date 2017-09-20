Apple iOS 11 for iPhones, iPads now out: How to download, install, file size, etc

Apple iOS 11 is now out for iPhone, iPads: Here’s how to download, install on your Apple device. Apple iOS 11 is now out for iPhone, iPads: Here’s how to download, install on your Apple device.

Apple iOS 11 has officially rolled out for iPhone, iPad users (also includes iPod Touch sixth generation) across the world. Apple users can go to their iOS device and check for the update, hit download and install to get the latest mobile OS from the company. For those wondering how to install iOS on their device, whether their device is compatible, we have all the answers below.

Apple iOS 11: File size, compatible devices

Apple iOS 11 is around 1.89GB in size. So if you have a 16GB iPhone or 32GB iPhone/iPad, make sure there’s some extra space for you to install the new OS. You can always back up photos to Google Photos, iCloud, etc and delete apps you’re not using to make some space.

Another way to make some space is to go Settings>General>Storage and see how much data each app is occupying. In India, WhatsApp is likely to be the first culprit given the number of photos, videos we keep sending and sharing. One can individually go to WhatsApp and clear out all those forwarded photos, videos, which are not needed from each chat. It will give you some much needed space on the iPhone.

The list of compatible iPhones is: iPhone 8 series, iPhone 7 series, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6 and iPhone SE, iPhone 5S. Apple iPhone 4S, 5 and 5C users won’t be getting iOS 11 update. Apple iPad Air and above will all get the new update, and this includes the iPad Pro series as well. If you have the iPad 4th gen, then its time to bid goodbye to software updates on this.

In the iPad Mini series, Apple iPad Mini 4, 3 and 2 are all eligible too. The iOS 11 update brings a lot more changes for the iPad this time around.

Apple iOS 11 update file size is around 1.89GB and you can find it in Settings app. Apple iOS 11 update file size is around 1.89GB and you can find it in Settings app.

Apple iOS 11: How to check, install as OTA update

In order to check for the iOS 11 update go to Settings>General>Software Update and tap the option. You should see a message for iOS 11 if your device is compatible. You can directly tap on the Download and Install button and it will start downloading the file on the device itself.

Users should keep in mind this is a 1.89 GB update and it is best to do this over WiFi, rather than mobile connection. Also if your iPhone/iPad is not charged, or you have under 50 per cent battery, Apple will ask you to plug in before downloading. You will also need a fast, stable connection to ensure a quick download. In our case, it took around half an hour for the update to download in the morning over a 50Mbps connection.

If the Apple iOS 11 update is not successful via the OTA update, you can always plug the iPhone or iPad into a MacBook or PC. If the Apple iOS 11 update is not successful via the OTA update, you can always plug the iPhone or iPad into a MacBook or PC.

Once the update is downloaded, Apple iPhone/iPad will reboot and you’ll see only the Apple logo on the home screen with the software being updated. After the iPhone/iPad restarts, you’ll have to log back in with your screen lock, connect to WiFi, sign into Apple ID, etc. Once this is done, you should see the new iOS 11 on your respective device. All your data, apps should be there as it was before, but it is still a good idea to back up the iPhone/iPad either on iCloud or iTunes before hitting install.

Apple iOS 11: How to install via iTunes

If the Apple iOS 11 update is not successful via the OTA update, you can always plug the iPhone or iPad into a MacBook or PC and install via iTunes. Just make sure you have the latest version of iTunes on the device itself. After you’ve plugged into iTunes, just click on device icon in the upper left corner window and details about the iOS device will open up.

Click on Summary, then hit ‘Check for Update’. It should reflect the new iOS 11 software and you can start downloading it on the device and hit install once this is fully done. There’s also the option of just downloading and installing the software later when you have time. You will have to unlock the iPhone and iPad which is connected to the PC/MacBook for the iOS 11 update to start installing. After the update has been installed, the iOS device will restart again. Once again, a user will have to enter the passcode, Apple ID password, etc to login.

Let us know in the comments if you’ve managed to install iOS 11 and if you faced any issues with the process

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd