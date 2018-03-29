Apple iOS 11.3 is now ready for download; here’s what’s new

The introduction of ARKit with iOS 11 put augmented reality into the hands of hundreds of millions of iPhone and iPad users, making iOS the world’s biggest AR platform. (Source: Apple.com) The introduction of ARKit with iOS 11 put augmented reality into the hands of hundreds of millions of iPhone and iPad users, making iOS the world’s biggest AR platform. (Source: Apple.com)

Apple has just started rolling out iOS 11.3 for users. The latest version of Apple’s mobile software delivers new augmented reality experiences, new Animoji for iPhone X users, access to personal health records in the Health app and more. This free software update is also expected to offer more visibility into the battery health and performance of their iPhone, required after the recent reports of throttled battery life.

The introduction of ARKit with iOS 11 put augmented reality into the hands of hundreds of millions of iPhone and iPad users, making iOS the world’s biggest AR platform. “With iOS 11.3, apps can now deliver AR experiences that use vertical surfaces like walls and doors, in addition to horizontal surfaces like tables and chairs, and more accurately map to irregularly shaped surfaces like circular tables,” an Apple release said.

The version will bring to life four all-new Animojis for iPhone X users — a lion, bear, dragon or skull.

Users in US and Canada get Beta version of Apple’s Business Chat, a new messaging feature that provides users with a new way to communicate directly with businesses, reach a live person to ask a question or make a purchase using Apple Pay, on the go or at home.

The new Health Records feature let patients of more than 40 health systems view their medical records from multiple institutions right from their iPhone.

The new Health Records feature, meanwhile, let patients of more than 40 health systems including Duke, NYU Langone, Stanford and Yale view their medical records from multiple institutions right from their iPhone. “These new institutions, patients have greater access to their medical information including lab results, medications, conditions and more. Health Records data is encrypted and protected with a passcode,” the release said.

Apple says iOS 11.3 and macOS 10.13.4 introduce updated data and privacy information that makes it easier than ever for users to understand how their personal data may be used. A new privacy icon and detailed privacy information will appear whenever Apple asks for access to personal information to enable features, secure Apple services or personalize an iOS experience.

