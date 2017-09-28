Apple iOS 11.0.1 now out for iPhone, iPad: Fixes Exchange mail issue, and more

Apple iOS 11.0.1 essentially brings bug fixes and improvements for iPhone, iPad. The update is 286.3MB in size. Apple iOS 11.0.1 essentially brings bug fixes and improvements for iPhone, iPad. The update is 286.3MB in size.

Apple iOS 11.0.1 has been released for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch devices. The latest update brings with it “hundreds of new features” including fix to the issue which prevented users from sending emails through their Outlook.com or Exchange mail account via the iOS 11 Mail app.

“If your email account is hosted by Microsoft on Outlook.com or Office 365, or an Exchange Server 2016 running on Windows Server 2016, you might see this error message when you try to send an email with iOS 11: “Cannot Send Mail. The message was rejected by the server.” To fix the issue, update to iOS 11.0.1 or later,” Apple’s support page reads.

Apple iOS 11.0.1 update is available for iPhone 5S or later, iPad mini 2 or later and the 6th generation iPod touch or later. Apple should automatically notify users to upgrade to iOS 11.0.1, but the availability of the software update can be check manually as well. Just open Settings, click on ‘General’, and tap on ‘Software Update’. Users who’re signed-in to Apple’s beta program will have to unroll for iOS 11.0.1 update to show up.

Apple iOS 11.0.1 essentially brings bug fixes and improvements for iPhone, iPad. The update is 286.3MB in size. Before downloading and installing the update, Apple recommends users to plug the device into power as well as connect to the Internet of Wi-Fi. Also, it is advisable to backup your device using iTunes or iCloud before installing the latest iOS 11.0.1 update.

Apple iOS 11 is one of the biggest release ever for iPad and iPhone. It brings with it support for ARKit that lets developers to create newer and more powerful AR app, an all-new App Store, redesigned Control Center, a new Files app, more use cases for Apple Pencil, and more.

