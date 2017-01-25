Apple iOS 10.3 beta roll out: Siri will now show cricket updates

Apple iOS 10.3 beta public update is now out and it comes with Cricket score support for Siri. Apple iOS 10.3 beta public update is now out and it comes with Cricket score support for Siri.

Apple has started rolling out iOS 10.3 beta update for those who have signed up for this build, and it looks there are some India specific features coming. The big change is that Siri will finally gets cricket sports scores and stats from IPL and the ICC. Google Now already has crickets, so Apple is playing catch up, but clearly this is a sign that the company is taking the market seriously

According to Apple, users can ask Siri a number of questions around cricket, which include rankings for 2016 IPL, when a particular team will play their next match or how their team is performing in the series. Users can also ask Siri to show stats for an individual player like say Virat Kohli for the series, and know which team will India be playing next. Essentially Siri will be able to answer all the trivia around cricket for users, which should add some fun for cricket buffs on the iPhone.

Apple iOS 10.3 also brings other additions like the ability to locate AirPods should you lose them. The feature has been included in the Find My iPhone app. Apple says if a user misplaces one or both of their AirPods, they can now rely on Find My iPhone app to locate them to within Bluetooth range of any of their iOS devices, which are signed in to iCloud. The app will can also play a specially designed sound on either or both AirPods to help a user pinpoint their location.

In case AirPods are out of range of all of your devices, need to be recharged, or are in the closed AirPod Case, the app can still help by showing the time and location where they were last connected to your iOS device. This feature will be automatically enabled for AirPods when they are set up with an iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch that already has Find My iPhone enabled.

Other notable features in iOS 10.3 beta include:

SiriKit’s domain has been widened and it will be able to check status of bills with payment apps and schedule rides with apps like Uber or Lyft. This means Siri will have a lot more capabilities on the third-party app front.

Additionally Apple has included improvements to CarPlay to add shortcuts to launch the last two used apps. Music in CarPlay will show Up Next and Maps now displays electronic vehicle charging stations.

iOS 10.3 beta also brings improvements to weather icon in Maps. Now using 3D Touch on weather icon in Maps will show hourly forecasts, chance of rain and daily high and low temperatures. Additionally tapping the iMessage app icon now displays iMessage apps.

Yesterday Apple launched iOS 10.2.1 update, which came with crucial security features for all users. This build is for everyone, and should be installed immediately.

