Apple increases cellular data download limit from 100MB to 150MB

Apple has increased the cellular download limit for apps on the App Store to 150MB. This means that people will have to switch to a Wi-Fi network to download apps that are more than 150MB in size. “We’ve increased the cellular download limit from 100 MB to 150 MB, letting customers download more apps from the App Store over their cellular network,” the company wrote on its developer site.

The increase in cellular download limit was announced on the same day as Apple released iOS 11 for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch. The move comes as Cupertino-technology giant introduced the support of a new developer framework known as ARKit which brings AR apps such as Stack AR, Inkhunter, and more to the App Store. Notably, AR apps tend to be heavier in size compared to the other ones.

Apple itself releases updates that are generally over 1GB, which is why cellular download limit makes sense for a lot of people who’re not on unlimited data plan. This prevents them from unknowingly using or exhausting mobile data while downloading large updates. However, on the flip side, people will have to wait to connect to a Wi-Fi network to download apps that are larger than 150MB.

Interestingly, the original cellular download limit that iOS had was that of only 10MB. The last time that Apple modified cellular data limit was in 2013, when it was increased from 50MB to 100MB. Android, on the other hand, does not put a limit of downloading heavy apps while on cellular network.

