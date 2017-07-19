Apple iCloud users: Storage rates will go up by 18 per cent from August 21

Apple India users take note: iCloud storage rates will go up in India by 18 per cent. Apple India users take note: iCloud storage rates will go up in India by 18 per cent.

Apple iCloud users in India should take note: From August 21 onwards, or whenever your next billing cycle starts, the iCloud storage plan rates will go up by 18 per cent with the new GST regime kicking in. GST has a rate of 18 per cent on IT, electronic services. We received an email from Apple informing use of the change in rate for our current plan.

The email from Apple reads, “Starting August 21, there will be an 18% increase in your monthly iCloud storage plan due to a new tax on electronic services. Your 200 GB plan’s monthly price will be increased from ₹190 per month to ₹220 per month. Your storage plan will automatically renew at ₹220 and your credit card on file will be charged each month until you change or cancel your plan.”

So essentially, the Rs 190 per month plan, which gives 200 GB iCloud data per month will now cost Rs 220. Apple also has 50 GB per month plan which cost Rs 50, and there’s the 2TB plan for Rs 650. With an 18 per cent increase, these plans will also see their pricing go up. While the new plan and rate card list is not up on the Apple website, the Rs 50 plan should now cost close to Rs 60. The Rs 650 plan could cost close to Rs 750 plus for 2TB.

Apple has not officially announced the new pricing plans, though these will be likely be released soon. Apple isn’t the only one offering cloud services in India. Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive, Box, Dropbox all offer monthly paid cloud services for users, and there’s a good chance these will also see a hike in pricing.

Google charges 100 GB data at Rs 130 per month, though users have the option of paying Rs 1300 for the whole year. The 1TB plan is priced at Rs 650 per month, while the users also have the option of paying Rs 6,500 per year in one go. Microsoft charges Rs 123 per month for 50 GB, Rs 360 per month for 1 TB and Rs 460 per month for 5TB plan for OneDrive storage.

