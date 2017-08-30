Apple, Hollywood studios disagree over 4K movie pricing for Apple TV: Report

Apple 4K TV to be announced on September 12 with iPhone 8, iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus. (Source: Bloomberg) Apple 4K TV to be announced on September 12 with iPhone 8, iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus. (Source: Bloomberg)

Apple’s September 12 event is just days away where the new iPhone 8 along with iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus will be revealed. But in addition to this a new Apple TV with 4K capabilities is also likely to be showcased. Now a new report in Wall Street Journal points out Apple is still trying to fix pricing, deals with Hollywood studios for films in 4K resolution for the upcoming Apple TV.

The report says the talks “have been hampered by disagreements over pricing,” and confirms the new Apple TV will be compatible with 4K television sets. It also adds a new Apple Watch is going to be launched at the event. Wall Street Journal’s report says Apple wants to charge $19.99 for the 4K versions of the movies, but the Hollywood studios are not in agreement. Apple has not commented on the report.

According to an earlier Bloomberg report, the 4K version of Apple TV will have a faster processor and the company is also looking to aggregate live events like news, sports coverage, etc. For Apple, the tv set-top box hasn’t really taken off and the company’s device is more expensive proposition compared to devices like Roku, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick, Google’s Chromecast.

According to a survey from Parks Associates, Apple’s share in the TV streaming device market stood at 15 per cent, and sales of Apple TV have fallen over the quarters. With 4K content being emerging as the new mainstream, and players like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video all supporting the resolution, Apple’s new 4K TV box will try and cash in on this trend.

Apple TV is priced at $149 for the 32GB version, while the 64GB version costs $199. In India, the fourth generation Apple TV costs Rs 17,900 for 64GB version in India, while the 32GB version is priced Rs 15,990.

