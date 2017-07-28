Apple gets permission to test 5G technology: Report

he FCC (Federal Communications Commission) has approved Apple’s application for experimental license to test 5G technology near its headquarters in California. he FCC (Federal Communications Commission) has approved Apple’s application for experimental license to test 5G technology near its headquarters in California.

The FCC (Federal Communications Commission) has approved Apple’s application for experimental license to test 5G technology near its headquarters in California. Apple will make use of millimeter wave technology of mmWave to perform the tests. “The application makes particular reference to using the 28 and 39 GHz bands, which the FCC approved for commercial use for 5G services last year,” reported DSLReports. Apple is said to test the next-generation wireless technology at two fixed points in California – Milpitas and Mariana Avenue.

“Apple Inc. seeks to assess cellular link performance in direct path and multipath environments between base station transmitters and receivers using this spectrum. These assessments will provide engineering data relevant to the operation of devices on wireless carriers’ future 5G networks,” Apple’s application read.

3GPP, which is the Cellular Standards group, has already unveiled the approved logo for 5G. Meanwhile, AT&T has started testing 5G Evolution technology in select areas in Austin. It plans to roll out the technology in over 20 major metro areas by the end of this year. Sprint and T-Mobile plan to launch 5G services in 2019 and 2020 respectively. Other companies that have already started working on the 5G technology include Facebook, Google, Samsung and Starry.

In India, Nokia and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) will partner to accelerate the development of a 5G ecosystem. Samsung and Reliance Jio have already announced that they will team up to bring 5G connectivity in India. Commercial deployment of 5G is expected to start on a wide-scale here in 2020.

