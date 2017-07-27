Apple fined $506 million for University of Wisconsin-Madison’s patent infringement

A US judge has ordered Apple to pay 6 million for infringing a patent owned by the University of Wisconsin-Madison. (Image Source: Reuters) A US judge has ordered Apple to pay 6 million for infringing a patent owned by the University of Wisconsin-Madison. (Image Source: Reuters)

A US judge has ordered Apple to pay $506 million for infringing a patent owned by the University of Wisconsin-Madison, which was used in the A7, A8, A8x processors. The Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF) has filed the case against Apple in 2014. The University had won this particular case in October 2015, when a jury had slapped the company with a fine of $234 million. The latest order by the US judge will see that fine be doubled to nearly half a billion dollars.

According to a report by Reuters, US District Judge William Conley said “WARF is owed additional damages plus interest because Apple continued to infringe the patent, which relates to computer processor technology.” Apple will appeal the fine, and officially the company has not yet commented on the issue.

In October 2015, a jury had ruled in WARF’s favour. The patent Apple was infringing “helps improve chip efficiency.” The “predictor circuit,” is what the iPhone chips were infringing. According to the Reuters report, the patent was obtained by Gurindar Sohi, a Computer Science Professor at the university and three of his students. They had been granted the patent in 1998.

Apple for its part had denied infringing on the patent, and also argued the patent was no longer valid. But that bid was rejected by the court. In the case, the key question was around Apple’s A7, A8 and A8X processors which were used in iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, 6 Plus as well as iPads, and whether these chips violated the patent of the University.

Interestingly, the University has another lawsuit against Apple that was filed in 2015, which alleges that later iPhone processors are continuing with the violation. The ruling in that case has not yet been announced.

