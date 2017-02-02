Apple, Google, Uber and others draft letter against Trump’s immigration order

Google’s parent company Alphabet, Apple, Facebook, Uber are coming together to issue a join letter to President Trump (Representational Image. Source: AP) Google’s parent company Alphabet, Apple, Facebook, Uber are coming together to issue a join letter to President Trump (Representational Image. Source: AP)

Silicon Valley’s major companies, which includes Google’s parent company Alphabet, Apple, Facebook, Uber are coming together to issue a join letter to President Trump, opposing his travel ban on immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries. Previously we’ve seen Google employees come out to protest the executive order, with co-founder Sergey Brin and CEO Sundar Pichai also speaking out publicly against this decision.

A report from ReCode by Kara Swisher has a full draft of the letter these companies are planning to write to President Trump. The tech firms are also trying to involve other industries, adds the report. The letter points out America as a nation is “made stronger by immigrants,” and that the “recent executive order will affect many visa holders who work hard here in the United States and contribute to our country’s success.”

The letter also says in today’s globalised economy, America can’t afford to keep out the best talent from across the world. Tech companies also say they are ready to help the administration, but a “blanket suspension is not the right approach.”

The joint letter is not the only thing that Silicon Valley’s big players are contemplating against President Trump’s immigration order. A report in Wall Street Journal said Apple is considering a lawsuit against President Trump’s order. WSJ quote Apple CEO Tim Cook as saying that “hundreds of Apple employees have been affected by the order,” and the company is in touch with “very, very senior people in the White House” in order to explain why the executive order needs to be repealed.

“More than any country in the world, this country is strong because of our immigrant background and our capacity and ability as people to welcome people from all kinds of backgrounds. That’s what makes us special,” said Cook to WSJ.

Additionally Microsoft, Amazon and Expedia have come in support for a lawsuit filed by the state of Washington challenging President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration. Both Amazon and Expedia have each filed declarations in a federal court in Washington. Microsoft, on the other hand, has stated that it would “be happy to testify further if needed”.

In an email to employees, Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos said the order “is one we do not support”. “We are a nation of immigrants whose diverse backgrounds, ideas and points of view have helped us build and invent as a nation for over 240 years,” Bezos wrote.

