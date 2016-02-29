Apple event will be during week of March 21: iPhone SE, iPad Air 3 expected

Apple iPhone SE, iPad Air will launch during the week of March 21, says a new report. Apple iPhone SE, iPad Air will launch during the week of March 21, says a new report.

Apple’s iPhone SE and new iPad Air 3 won’t be launching on a March 15 event as earlier reports had claimed; instead the event will take place in the week of March 21.

According to a report on Re/Code, the next event will be in the week of March 21, though that doesn’t mean the date is confirmed as the same. The report also notes, that a Korean site KG News had first hinted at the idea of a date change.

Date confusion aside, Apple’s March event is awaited for the launch of a 4-inch-screened iPhone. The 4-inch smartphone could be called iPhone SE, and not iPhone 5SE as it was rumoured initially.

With the 4-inch iPhone, Apple is going back to the iPhone 5s style. Apple iPhone 6 series marked the company’s entry into the big-screen smartphone space.

Rumours have claimed that the iPhone SE will have the same design as iPhone 5s with curved edges, and will run the A9 chip with M9 motion co-processor. The iPhone SE is unlikely to come without a headphone jack, so this one will not give us a glimpse into what iPhone 7 will look like.

Reports also claim that the new iPhone SE could come with support for live photos and 3D Touch feature, seen in iPhone 6s series.

Apple is also expected to showcase the new iPad Air 3, and an upgraded Apple Watch (unlikely to be called Apple Watch 2).

For iPad Air 3, rumours indicated more iPad Pro like features, such as support for a Smart Keyboard and enhanced speakers, says 9to5Mac.

Apple Watch could come with a FaceTime Camera and newer straps.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 5se, iPad Air 3 launching on March 15: report

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd