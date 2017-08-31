Apple event confirmed for September 12: It is new campus, but is it the iPhone?

The event will be held at the new campus in Cupertino. The event will be held at the new campus in Cupertino.

Apple has sent out invites for its next big launch event on September 12. While it is speculated that the event will unveil the iPhone 8, which will mark the tenth anniversary of iconic Apple phone, what is clear is that the event will be held at the new campus in Cupertino.

“Let’s meet at our place. First join us for the first-ever event at the Steve Jobs theatre in Cupertino,” the invite sent out on Thursday says. This will be the first time outsiders will get a look inside Apple’s new campus coming up in Cupertino. While the entire office building, shaped like the home button on the Apple iPhone, might take some more time to compete, it is clear that the theatre in the memory of company founder Steve Jobs will be ready by September 12.

While it is most likely that Apple will announce the new iPhone 8 at the event, the company has not yet announced this as is the norm. However, over the past few weeks there have been quite a few reports on the new phone as well as the expected features on it. The phone, for instance, is expected to drop the home button and will most likely be the costliest iPhone ever. Even the name, iPhone 8, is just a guess till Tim Cook formally announces the name. There are some reports that suggest there will be multiple phones. A new Apple Watch and Apple TV are also expected.

