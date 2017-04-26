Apple Dubai Mall store features massive 186-foot curved glass storefront

Apple Dubai Mall will be its third store in UAE. Apple Dubai Mall will be its third store in UAE.

Apple has just unveiled its latest store in Dubai with a 186-foot curved glass storefront and balcony overlooking Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Fountain.

Like its other stores, Apple Dubai Mall is also designed to be an “open and transparent” community space that blurs barriers inside and out. Taking Dubai’s heat into consideration Foster + Partners have designed eighteen 37.5-foot-high motorised “Solar Wings” that respond to the climate. So, when the temperature is at its hottest they will cool the store, and open up for people to come into the public terrace in the evenings. Inspired by the traditional Arabic Mashrabiya, each of these solar wings are locally fabricated from 340 carbon fibre reinforced polymer rods, and at 180 feet wide, the 18 panels make up one of the world’s largest kinetic art installations.

“We view our stores as a modern-day town square, where visitors come to shop, be inspired, learn or connect with others in their community,” said Angela Ahrendts, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail, adding that there was no better place to do this than overlooking Dubai’s epicenter, where the Dubai Fountain, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall meet. We are so honoured to have a home at one of the world’s most incredible and dynamic intersections.”

Apple already has two stores in the United Arab Emirates which have welcomed more than 4 million visitors since opening 18 months ago. Apple hopes it will reach even more global visitors at the Dubai Mall, Emaar’s flagship mega-project with over 80 million visitors for the past three consecutive years.

The company’s new “Today at Apple” concept will launch at this venue and in all 495 Apple Stores next month with new sessions across photo and video, music, coding, art and design, and more, led by highly-trained team members. On opening day there will be Live Art with Myneandyours, and Artist Duos with musician Hamdan Al Abri and artist Sultan Al Ramahi.

The store has 148 employees who speak 45 languages.

