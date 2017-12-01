Apple commits $30 million for World AIDS Day 2017; to raise $1 per Apple Pay sale this week

The technology giant has been assisting (RED) with funding since 2006, and has committed to 0 million for Anti-RetroViral (ARV) medication. The technology giant has been assisting (RED) with funding since 2006, and has committed to 0 million for Anti-RetroViral (ARV) medication.

Apple, on the occasion of World AIDS Day, has released statistics about its commitment to (RED), an organisation working towards saving lives of HIV-positive people globally. To commemorate this day, the company’s App Store will feature a Today tab takeover, for Apple products globally.

The technology giant has been assisting (RED) with funding since 2006, and has committed to $160 million for Anti-RetroViral (ARV) medication. In its commitment to the fight against AIDS, (RED) has raised over $500 million for the Global Fund. These have helped finance prevention, testing, treatment, counseling and care services in areas with inadequate medical services. The current donations from Apple have helped (RED) receive 475 million days’ worth of lifesaving medication, and will specifically donate $30 million this World AIDS day.

Efforts in the battle against AIDS have helped 20.9 million people access life saving medication in 2016, compared to just 700,000 in 2000. This also includes pregnant women living with HIV, and have helped reduce the number of babies born with HIV to 400 per day. UNAIDS has predicted that the number of babies born with HIV could reduce to zero by 2020, as the world targets eliminating AIDS by 2030.

In the week after World AIDS Dya 2017, 400 Apple stores around the world will feature a red Apple logo, and for every transaction made via Apple Pay, Apple will donate $1 toward the Global Fund. This initiative will also be carried over by game developer King, known for Candy Crush Saga, Candy Crush Jelly Saga and Candy Crush Soda Saga. All proceeds that the game titles will receive from in-app purchases will also be redirected to the Global Fund.

“Connecting through our products and services helps make it easy for our customers to join us in the effort to create the first AIDS-free generation,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives, in a press statement.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd