Apple invite for March 27 spawns reports of cheaper iPad, MacBook Air

Apple has sent out invites for a new event in Chicago of March 27. While the invite just has an Apple logo and the line ‘Let’s take a field trip’, speculation is rife that Cupertino will announce cheaper MacBooks and iPad. The events focus is on “creative new ideas for teachers and students”.

Digitimes and KGI Securities have both claimed that Apple is preparing a new entry-level MacBook Air model with a 13.3-inch Retina Display and priced between $799 and $899. The present entry model costs $100 more and has lower specs.

9to5Mac has quoted KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo as saying that the lower price tag was expected to help boost Apple’s laptop sales.

Meanwhile, there has been constant chatter that Apple was working on an iPad model adapted for education. Recent reports suggested that this could be a 9.7-inch iPad pried around $259. The entry model of the iPad now is priced $70 more.

However, as with any Apple event, you don’t know what they are up to until Tim Cook has spoken.

