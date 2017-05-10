Apple acquires sleep-tracking monitor and iOS app maker Beddit

The acquisition suggests Apple is keen to expand the wearable’s sleep tracking capabilities. The acquisition suggests Apple is keen to expand the wearable’s sleep tracking capabilities.

Apple has acquired Beddit, the start-up behind an app and sleep tracking device. First reported by CNBC, Beddit has updated the privacy policy on its website to state that it has been acquired by Apple. A link on the official website directs to the Apple Privacy Policy. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

“Your personal data will be collected, used and disclosed in accordance with the Apple Privacy Policy”, the updated policy reads. The company said that users can use Apple HealthKit to connect the Health app to the Beddit mobile app.

Beddit’s makes a $150 (or approx Rs. 9693) sleep monitor that one can place underneath your bed sheet on the top of a mattress. It basically collects and analyses sleep-related data like sleep time, snoring, movement, room temperature, and room humidity. All that data can be made available iPhone using an app. In addition, Beddit also has a watchOS companion app. The sleep monitor can be purchased from Apple.com.

The acquisition suggests Apple is keen to expand the wearable’s sleep tracking capabilities, perhaps the reason why it acquired Beddit. Currently, sleep tracking is possible on the Apple Watch, but users have to rely on third-party solutions such as Beddit to track the sleep. With watchOS 4 likely to be unveiled at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, the company might be thinking to add advanced sleep tracking features in some form.

Last week, CEO Tim Cook announced that sales of Apple Watch has doubled year-over-year during the company’s first-quarter earnings, but did not exactly shared the exact numbers for the smartwatch.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd