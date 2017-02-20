Apple acquires Israel-based facial recognition start-up RealFace: Report

Israeli security firm RealFace specialises in facial recognition technology. Israeli security firm RealFace specialises in facial recognition technology.

Apple has acquired Israel-based start-up RealFace, a cyber security and machine learning firm specialising in facial recognition technology. The news comes courtesy of Israeli financial website Calcalist, which reports Apple has snapped the Tel Aviv-based company for “several million dollars”.

RealFace is a small start-up, founded in 2014, with 10 employees. The company developed facial recognition software as an alternative to traditional passwords and fingerprint recognition. RealFace had earlier raised around $1 million prior to the acquisition. At this moment, neither company has commented on the acquisition.

RealFace’s website is currently offline, but one can still find promotional materials. The company’s promotional material says that its facial recognition technology integrates artificial intelligence to offer most accurate recognition possible.

Previously RealFace developed an app, Pickeez, that used facial recognition technology to choose the best pictures of a user from all their social networks.

RealFace isn’t the first Israeli company Apple has acquired. In 2011, the iPhone maker acquired flash storage company Anobit for about $500 million, while in 2013 it added a 3D sensor company PrimeSense for about $345 under its portfolio. Apple’s most recent acquisition of an Israeli company came in 2015, when it bought camera tech firm LinX for $20 million.

The acquisition of RealFace comes at a time when Apple plans to add facial recognition to the upcoming iPhone 8. Last week, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that the Cupertino company might abandon the existing TouchID along with the home button, in favour of a facial-recognition 3D laser scanner from the next iPhone. The company’s recent acquisition of RealFace further adds weight as Apple can use the technology from the Israeli start-up for its own facial recognition software.

