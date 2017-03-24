Apple acquires iOS automation app Workflow

Workflow allows users to automate their most frequently performed tasks. Workflow allows users to automate their most frequently performed tasks.

Apple has acquired a popular automation app Workflow. The tech giant confirmed the acquisition to TechCrunch. Terms of the deal are not known, but the tech publication reports that it was a “solid payday for the team as well as a small upside for its investors”.

Workflow is one of the best utility apps for iOS. The app allows users to automate their most frequently performed tasks, creating GIFs from photographs, order food from a specific app without opening it, posting several photos on a social media platform at once, and translation of texts.

The Workflow app, which was launched in 2014, received an Apple design award in 2015. Before the announcement, Workflow was available for $2.99 on the App store. However, ever since the company confirmed the acquisition, the app has been made free. Workflow app is available on iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch.

The acquisition of Workflow also brings the core behind the app to Apple, which includes Weinstein, Conrad Kramer, Ayaka Nonaka and Nick Frey.

Expressing his excitement about joining Apple, Weinstein stated, “We’ve worked closely with Apple from the very beginning, from kickstarting our company as students attending WWDC to developing and launching Workflow and seeing its amazing success on the App Store. We can’t wait to take our work to the next level at Apple and contribute to products that touch people across the world.”

“The Workflow app was selected for an Apple Design Award in 2015 because of its outstanding use of iOS accessibility features, in particular an outstanding implementation for VoiceOver with clearly labeled items, thoughtful hints, and drag/drop announcements, making the app usable and quickly accessible to those who are blind or low-vision,” Apple said in a statement.

It isn’t clear how the app will be integrated with Apple’s offerings. The idea behind acquiring Workflow could be to integrate it with Apple’s voice-assistant Siri. Or it might live as an independent app.

