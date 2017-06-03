Andy Rubin’s Essential sued for infringing intellectual property rights

Andy Rubin registered ‘Essentials Products Inc.’ with the US Patent Trademark Office in November 2016. Andy Rubin registered ‘Essentials Products Inc.’ with the US Patent Trademark Office in November 2016.

Andy Rubin’s company Essential, which just announced a new smartphone, is facing infringement of intellectual property legal suit filed by the US accessory and case maker – Spigen. A report in Android Police points out that Spigen already has a trademark for the term ‘Essential’.

Spigen, in a letter, has demanded that Rubin’s company “immediately cease and desist” from using the term ‘Essential’. The letter was put out by Android Police. Spigen, Inc. registered the trademark in August last year, which the company uses for a host of products like battery packs, chargers, and some Bluetooth headphones.

“It has recently come to Spigen’s attention that your client is infringing Spigen’s intellectual property rights by selling, offering for sale, distributing, or advertising goods under marks which are likely to cause confusion, cause mistake or deceive consumers,” the letter reads. Meanwhile, Spigen is awaiting a response from Essential.

According to the report, Rubin went ahead and used the term for his company despite two failed attempts of registering ‘Essential’ for himself in the past. The two attempts were rejected on the grounds that it could likely create confusion with Spigen’s trademark.

Rubin, creator of Android operating system, recently unveiled a new smartphone called Essential PH-1. The flagship smartphone sports a premium design, and a price tag of $699.

