Android Wear Oreo 8.0 update: The list of smartwatches which will get this is here

Android Wear Oreo 8.0 is the next version of the OS for all smartwatches powered by the Google OS and while there has been no major announcement around this OS, it looks like there is finally a list of sorts for which devices which will support the new OS. Google has put out a complete list of Android Wear watches which will be upgraded to Android Oreo version. There’s also a list of devices which are ‘pursuing’ the OS. The second list does not necessarily mean these watches will get the update for sure.

At Google’s I/O developer’s conference this year, the company had introduced Android Oreo along with a few additional home devices like the new Google Home speaker, etc. However, there were no announcements made regarding the smartwatch OS aka Android Wear, and for most of 2017 it was assumed dead.

But it looks like Android Wear 2.0 will now be Android Wear 8.0 Oreo and this update will roll out to some smartwatches. New features include better navigation of menus and the Play Store for Android Wear. However, we’ve not seen manufacturers like Motorola, etc launch any new smartwatches with Android Wear so the market has remained stagnant.

Below is the list of smartwatches, which are ready to receive Android Wear Oreo(8.0) update:

Fossil Q Venture

LG Watch Sport

Louis Vuitton Tambour

Michael Kors Sofie

Montblanc Summit

Hugo BOSS BOSS Touch

Movado Connect

Tommy Hilfiger 24/7 You

Guess Connect

The list of smartwatches currently pursuing the Android Wear Oreo (8.0) update is as follows:

Casio PRO TREK Smart WSD-F20

Casio WSD-F10 Smart Outdoor Watch

Diesel Full Guard

Emporio Armani Connected

Fossil Q Control

Fossil Q Explorist

Fossil Q Founder 2.0

Fossil Q Marshal

Fossil Q Wander

Huawei Watch 2

LG Watch Style

Michael Kors Access Bradshaw

Michael Kors Access Dylan

Michael Kors Access Grayson

MIsfit Vapor

Mobvoi Ticwatch S & E

Nixon Mission

Polar M600

TAG Heuer Tag Connected Modular 45

ZTE Quartz

Android Wear devices failed to make an impression on most Android users, unlike the Apple Watch which has become a trust secondary device for many iPhone users. In fact, the smartwatch market as whole has not really taken off, and the fact that most of these devices are still tied to the smartphone meant not many users saw a need to buy these. Problems around connectivity, battery life, and pricing is what has ensured the failure of the smartwatch market, which was once predicted to grow at a big pace.

