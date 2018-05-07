Android P to restrict apps from monitoring your network activity: Report

Android P will come with a new security feature that blocks apps to monitor your network activity. Android P will come with a new security feature that blocks apps to monitor your network activity.

Android P, the next version of Android mobile OS, will come with a new security feature that blocks apps to monitor your network activity. According to a report from XDA Developers, a new commit has appeared in the Android Open Source Project to “start the process of locking down proc/net”. The report claims that a new commit contains a bunch of output from the kernel to the network activity. As of now, there’s no restriction on apps accessing /pro/net and read the TCP and UDP files.

The report further notes that the new changes coming to Android’s SELinux rules suggest that Google plans to restrict some of the information. SELinux changes only enable designated VPN apps can get access to some of the files, while other apps seeking access will be audited by the system. XDA Developers also notes that Android apps won’t have to target API levels until 2019.

The move is clearly aimed to protect consumer privacy and restrict apps that are not actively used. For users, this is going to be a big change. Hopefully, we will learn more about this feature at Google I/O, which will run from May 8 to May 10 in Mountainview, California. The Software giant will be spending a considerable amount of time to highlight Android P, the next version of Android mobile OS. Google already provided developers with the first preview of the mobile OS this year. And the second developer preview will be announced at the opening days of I/O.

