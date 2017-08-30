Android Oreo will allow third-party apps to launch Google Assistant: Report

Google Android 8.0 Oreo will let apps to launch Google Assistant from within the app itself. Google Android 8.0 Oreo will let apps to launch Google Assistant from within the app itself.

Google Android 8.0 Oreo will let apps to launch Google Assistant from within the app itself. XDA Developers, which first spotted the code on Android Developers site, says the ability to launch Google Assistant directly will help for a better integration between the Assistant and third-party apps. However, the functionality is limited to apps built for Android Oreo, and that list doesn’t seem long at this moment.

Google has been pushing third-party app integration for its voice-assistant for quite some time now. The search giant intends to use the Assistant as an ecosystem for apps and services. Google says they will add more platform capabilities over time and will bring integrations across many more third-party apps.

Google recently released its Assistant Developer Platform for developers, where it specified three types of Actions. Direct Actions are triggered by the Assistant when a voice command doesn’t require a follow up question, while Conversation Actions involve a “back and forth” interaction with the users.

There’s also an Embedded Google Assistant SDK which allows developers to build Google Assistant right into devices like Raspberry Pi among other consumer products.

Amazon’s Alexa has an edge over Google Assistant as of now given it already has third-party support and can carry out a lot more commands. In fact, Amazon was one of the firsts to let its developers get a greater access to their Alexa assistant. But with Google expanding third-party support for Google Assistant, the company has no plans to lagging behind.

