Android Oreo users complain of Bluetooth connectivity issues, Google seeks more info

Google has already rolled out the final version of Android 8.0 Oreo for Pixel and Nexus users. Now people have taken to various online forums to register problems while connecting devices via Bluetooth, said to have come to surface after installing the latest Android version. Majority of issues seem to be facing issues while connecting to Android Auto. Notably, the Bluetooth problems appeared in the Developer Preview of Android Oreo as well, according to users who installed it.

“Since Oreo 8.0 I can’t even get Android auto to project at all in my car anymore. I used to just plug in the USB and the projection would start, now it just says I need a valid USB device instead,” said a user of Nexus forum.

“Using Android Auto app and connecting my Pixel XL bluetooth to my 2012 Chrysler 200 S Uconnect RHR, I started getting reboots while streaming Podcast with Google Music. This never happened before Android 8 released,” according to a user on Pixel User community.

People who’ve upgraded to Android Oreo are complaining of media content not displaying correctly via Android Auto app. Other issues include audio not playing, though the device is shown paired and outgoing calls being reverted to the phone’s speakers. For some users, Bluetooth is getting switching off within a really short period of switching it on.

Google seems to be aware of the issues, and the company has sought additional information in order to look into this more. “Some of you have been reporting Bluetooth issues after accepting the latest OTA update, Android 8.0 Oreo. We’d like to get some additional information so we can look into this more,” said Orrin, Nexus community and Pixel Users community manager.

He urged users to specify their car/auto, year/make/model of their car, issue/symptoms. For users who’re facing problems with headphones and speakers have been asked to mention the brand of headphones/speaker and issue/symptom.

