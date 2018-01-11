Android Oreo only on 0.7% of active devices, Nougat jumps to 26.3%: Google

Android Oreo operating system continues to grow slowly, according to the latest Android’s distribution numbers for the 7-day period ending on January 8. Android Oreo operating system continues to grow slowly, according to the latest Android’s distribution numbers for the 7-day period ending on January 8.

Google has released Android’s distribution numbers for the 7-day period ending on January 8, which shows Oreo at over just 0.7%. The latest mobile operating system continues to grow slowly, while Android Nougat saw a slight rise.

According to the latest data, Android Oreo occupies 0.7 per cent which is an increase of 0.5 per cent from the previous month. However, it is to be noted that o.2 per cent of that figure was actually Android 8.1 Oreo. The growth is most contributed by Pixel and Nexus devices. Meanwhile, Android Nougat is constantly growing. Android 7.0 Nougat rose by 1.8 percentage points to reach 21.1 per cent, while 7.1 saw an increase of 1.2 per cent. At this point, 26.3 per cent devices run on Android Nougat.



Android Marshmallow, on the other hand, still remains the most popular version of Android. It fell by 1.3 percentage points to reach 28.6 %, which is lower than 29.7 per cent, it registered last month. Lollipop saw a decline to 25.1 per cent from 26.3 per cent. Kitkat had to settle for 12.8 per cent and Jelly Bean fell to 5.6 per cent. Old Android versions like Ice Sandwich and Gingerbread recorded 0.4 per cent and 0.5 per cent respectively.

It is important to note that the data doesn’t count millions of smartphones available in China, where Google’s services such are banned. The search giant collects the data from those devices that can access the Play Store. Just for your knowledge, Google Play Store is banned in China.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd