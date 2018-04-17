Android Oreo now running on 4.6% of devices, Nougat stands at 30.8%

Android Oreo accounted for 4.6 per cent of all active Android devices. Android Oreo accounted for 4.6 per cent of all active Android devices.

Google has released the Android distribution numbers for the month of April 2018, and Android Oreo accounted for 4.6 per cent of all active Android devices. The chart shows that Android Nougat currently stands at 30.8 per cent, while Android Marshmallow has a market share of 26 per cent.

The chart shows that Android Oreo’s market share has increased from 1.1 per cent in February to 4.6 per cent in April. According to available data, Android 8.o has reached the adoption rate of 4.1 per cent, up from 0.8 per cent in February. Meanwhile, Android 8.1 Oreo has managed to grow from a mere 0.3 per cent to 0.5 per cent.

In recent days, a lot of smartphones have been upgraded to the latest Android 8.1 Oreo including the Nokia 6 (2018), Razer Phone and the Essential Phone. HTC 10, LG V30 and Moto Z2 Force have been upgraded to Android 8.0.

As mentioned earlier, Android Nougat has 23 per cent market share , up from 22.3 per cent in February. Android 7.1 Nougat, on the other hand, has 7.8 per cent share (up from 6.2 per cent in February). Android Marshmallow fell 2.1 per cent to 26 per cent. Android 5.0 and Android 5.1 command 22.9 per cent share. Android Kitkat at 10.5 per cent, while Android Jelly Bean fell to 4.5 per cent. Meanwhile, Android Ice Cream Sandwich remains at 0.4 per cent and Android Gingerbread at 0.3 per cent.

It should be noted that Google compiled the data from Android devices that accessed the Play Store accessed during the seven-day period ending on April 16.

