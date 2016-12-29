Amazon’s ‘Sell as Individual’ service will let you sell used products

Amazon will also offer doorstep pickup, packing and delivery of products you are selling. Amazon will also offer doorstep pickup, packing and delivery of products you are selling.

Amazon has launched a service called Sell as Individual, which will let you sell old goods on its platform. With the new service currently available for users in Bengaluru, you can sell products locally in the city. Amazon will also offer doorstep pickup, packing and delivery of products you are selling.

To sell a product, you will need to go to Sell as Individual page, and fill a form, where you choose the category of the product, add price, photos, and the pickup details. Although you can choose the city, Bengaluru is the current option that will be shown on the screen at the moment.

After the listing the product on Amazon India, the buyers can have a look into it, and make the purchase. Once the purchase is being made, Amazon will reach out to you through an email and schedule a pickup. In case, the product is returned to the buyer, Amazon will ship back to you at no extra cost in 2-4 days. On the other hand, if the sale gets completed, Amazon will transfer the amount to your account and will deduct a fee for its service. Amazon promises that you will get the money in 3-5 days.

Amazon says it will deduct Rs 10 for items below Rs 1,000, Rs 50 for items sold between Rs 1,000 -Rs 5,000 and Rs 100 for item value above Rs 5,000. With an aim to promote the service, Amazon is offering Rs 1,000 as Amazon Pay balance if you manage to sell one mobile/laptop/tablet above Rs 5,000 or five books, video games, movies, or music.

We need to understand that the the FAQ and terms and conditions on the Sell as Individual page will lead you to another site called Junglee, a website Amazon had launched in 2012 before making its official foray. Interestingly, in 2014, Junglee and Quikr had earlier partnered to offer similar service, allowing users to check online prices of pre-owned goods. Later, in 2016, Junglee launched a pilot project to let individuals sell second-hand goods on the platform.

