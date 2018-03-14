Amazon recalls 260,000 portable chargers in US on reports of fires, burns

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says Amazon received 53 reports of the chargers overheating, including one of a customer who was burned by battery acid. (File Photo) The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says Amazon received 53 reports of the chargers overheating, including one of a customer who was burned by battery acid. (File Photo)

Amazon is recalling 260,000 AmazonBasics portable chargers after reports that they can overheat and cause fires or burns.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says Amazon received 53 reports of the chargers overheating, including one of a customer who was burned by battery acid. There were also four reports of property damage due to fire and smoke. The recall included six variants of AmazonBasics portable chargers: 16,100 mAh; 10,000 mAh; 5,600 mAh; 2,000 mAh with micro USB cable; 3,000 mAh and 3,000 mAh with USB micro cable.

The CPSC says customers should stop using the chargers and contact Amazon for a refund. Amazon.com Inc says it is also contacting customers. The power banks, used to charge smartphones and other gadgets on the go, were sold at Amazon.com, Amazon book stores and Amazon pop-up shops between December 2014 and July 2017. They cost between $9 (approx) and $40 (approx).

Amazon says customers can request a refund through its website, amazonpowerbank.expertinquiry.com. In addition, the US CPSC has asked users to immediately stop using the portable chargers, and avail for a full recharge from Amazon. The Seattle-based company has registered under the CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process, that will help consumers get quick support during such events.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App