Amazon Prime Video now on Android, iOS in India: Here’s what you need to know

Amazon India has launched its Prime Video service in the country. Amazon Prime Video will give Amazon Prime users access to newly releases, Hollywood movies, Bollywood blockbusters, TV shows, Amazon original series and kids’ programming. The app is available on both the Google Play Store and the Apple app store.

“We are thrilled to unveil Prime Video in India—with the largest selection of ad-free, exclusive new release Indian and Hollywood movies and US TV shows and award-winning Amazon Original Series, Prime Video is an awesome service for anyone who loves movies and TV shows; and we’re just getting started.” said Nitesh Kripalani, Director and Country Head, Amazon Video India.

“Prime members can enjoy reliable, high-quality playback of some of the best shows and movies available including brand new Amazon Original Series with top Indian stars and filmmakers over the next year. This is on top of the benefits Prime members already know and love—unlimited free one-day and two-day delivery on India’s largest selection of products.”

The best thing about the Amazon Prime Video service is the fact that if you are already an Amazon Prime customer (shelling out Rs 499 annually) for express delivery of your packages, you have to pay no extra amount to watch video content on the app. The tag line for the service is ‘Unlimited ad-free streaming of Amazon Originals, premium movies and TV shows from India and around the world’.

“We are continuously adding new content for you from popular content providers like Dharma Productions, T-series and more. We are excited to introduce upcoming, original and exclusive TV shows just for India. Our focus on new shows and movies will only increase over time,” Amazon India said in an online post on the website.

Users will be able to set up Prime Video on multiple devices that they own, and will be able to watch the content on their laptops, smart TV, gaming consoles or desktops as they like.

Amazon Prime Video will be competing directly against players like Netflix, which was launched in India early in Jan this year. However, unlike Netflix’s Rs 650 per month subscription, Amazon Prime Video is available at Rs 499 a year, which comes up to Rs 50 per month – a fraction of Prime Video. In addition to the Video app, you are also getting free one-day delivery for a year, which makes it a sweeter deal. The real competition will be the exclusive content that either of the video apps will be giving their customers.

