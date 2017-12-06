Amazon Prime now live on Apple TVs across the world

Amazon Prime app is now live on Apple TV across the world Amazon Prime app is now live on Apple TV across the world

As announced at WWDC earlier this year, the Amazon Prime videos app is now available on Apple TV around the world including India. Amazon Prime members will be able to access thousands of titles through the Prime Video app on Apple TV 4K and previous generations of Apple TV, including Prime Original Series and Movies.

“Amazon Prime Video is one of the most eagerly anticipated apps to come to Apple TV, so we’re excited to bring all of that great content to customers,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice-president of Internet Software and Services.

With Prime Video integrated into the Apple TV app where available, members will be able to easily find and discover their favourite Amazon shows and movies on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV, and also find Amazon content using the Siri Remote and universal search on Apple TV. Plus, Siri can now search 1.3 million TV episodes and movies on Apple TV.

The Apple TV app will work across iOS devices

Also from this week, the Apple TV app — “a unified place for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV users to discover and start watching the best shows and movies” — will start supporting live sports, giving fans in the US a simple and seamless way to keep track of their favourite teams and games in real time. Cue said the sports tab in the Apple TV app will make it easier for fans in the US to track the teams, games and moments that are important to them. “With these exciting updates, plus our growing collection of 4K HDR movies on iTunes, we continue to deliver an unparalleled entertainment experience to Apple customers.”

An Apple release said the tvOS 11.2 software update will allow Apple TV 4K customers to choose between having video converted to the best format their TV can support or outputting the video in its original frame rate and dynamic range.

