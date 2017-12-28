Amazon Pay’s prepaid mobile recharge now on all networks: Here’s how to get 50% cashback

Best of 2017
Amazon has partnered with telecom operators like Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Idea, Aircel and Tata Docomo for the service.

December 28, 2017
Amazon, Amazon Pay, Amazon mobile recharge, Amazon app mobile recharge, Amazon prepaid mobile recharge, Amazon app, Amazon India As an introductory offer, Amazon will give 50 per cent cash back up to Rs 100 to people who use Amazon Pay Balance to recharge their phone.
Amazon Pay users in India can now recharge their prepaid mobile via the Amazon app or website. The e-commerce site has announced the launch of Mobile Prepaid Recharges that lets users of all telecom networks recharge their phone using the Amazon Pay, which is company’s online payments service.

Amazon has partnered with telecom operators like Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Idea, Aircel and Tata Docomo for the service. Amazon users can head over to Amazon Pay and click on ‘mobile Recharge’ to get started.

As an introductory offer, Amazon will give 50 per cent cash back up to Rs 100 to people who use Amazon Pay Balance to recharge their phone. The limited period offer will be valid till December 31. The offer is applicable for both new and existing users. No minimum recharge value required to be eligible for the offer. Users will receive cash back to Amazon Pay balance within three days of the recharge.

“With its superior experience, Amazon Pay has become very popular among customers who use it not just to shop on Amazon.in but across several categories including food and travel. The launch of mobile recharges has opened up another avenue for customers to utilize their Amazon Pay balance. We look forward to adding newer categories and innovating on behalf of customers as we continue to simplify the payments experience in India,” ShariqPlasticwala, Director – Payments, said.

Meanwhile, Amazon has announced that its voice-activated speaker Echo Dot was the best-selling product during the holiday season. Though the company didn’t disclose the exact number of Echo Dots sold, it said the best-selling product from any manufacturer in any category on its e-commerce platform.

