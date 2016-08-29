Amazon launches dedicated online Telugu book store    

Currently, Amazon caters to Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Gujarati and Bengali languages Currently, Amazon caters to Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Gujarati and Bengali languages

E-commerce portal Amazon.in today announced the launch of a dedicated online Telugu bookstore with a wide range of over 10,000 Telugu titles. The assortment of Telugu books offers a wide selection ranging from classics, literature, fiction, biographies, business and finance, self-help, cookbooks and children’s books all at great prices clubbed with the convenience of getting them delivered at the customer’s doorstep, the company said in a release.

It also boasts of having an enviable selection of bestselling books by acclaimed authors like B V Pattabhi Ram, Ranganayakamma, Yaddanapoodi Sulochana Rani, Malladi Venkata Krishnamurthy, Yendamuri Veerendranath amongst others from leading publishers.

Readers can get their hands on Telugu translations of English bestsellers such as The Secret and Scion of Ikshvaku,

it added. “…with the launch of the Telegu store, we have a total of 8 dedicated bookstores to cater to our customers’ requirements,” Amazon India Director Category Management Noor Patel said. Currently Amazon caters to Hindi, Tamil, Kannada,

Currently, Amazon caters to Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Gujarati and Bengali languages.

Amazon also recently launched its Prime service in India, allowing users to get free shipping for any order. Not only can Amazon Prime users now get one or two-day deliveries for free – they will get 30-minutes early access to all new deals on the website. Prime service was launched with a 60-day free trial, after which users will have to pay Rs 499 per year for the membership.

(With Tech Desk inputs)

