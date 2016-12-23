Amazon India expands grocery, household service to 6 more cities

Amazon pantry delivers daily essential to your doorstep. (Source: Amazon) Amazon pantry delivers daily essential to your doorstep. (Source: Amazon)

Amazon.in today announced the expansion of its grocery and household service Amazon Pantry to six more cities across the country, covering Delhi, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Mysuru and Pune. The company had launched the program in Hyderabad and Bengaluru earlier this quarter.

Using Amazon Pantry, customers can shop for over 5,000 everyday essentials from over 250 brands of groceries and household products, Amazon said in a release.

It said the store offers essentials ranging across staples, including regional brands specific for the relevant cities, categories like snack foods and biscuits to home needs like detergents and shampoo; child care products such as diapers and baby food to even pet products.

All pantry orders are shipped in special Pantry Boxes from Amazon warehouses near cities so that customers can get their delivery the very next day, the release added.

“We are optimistic about delighting our customers in these cities with the convenience, ease and the fast delivery that Amazon Pantry offers,” Amazon India Director Category Management FMCG Saurabh Srivastava said.

Amazon India earlier this week launched a promotional service, particular AmazonNow.

The products will be delivered to the customers’ doorstep within two hours or at a pre-scheduled time, it added. Customers can download the AmazonNow Android app from the Play Store and enter their local PIN code to shop.

AmazonNow offers free delivery for baskets above Rs 350, while for deliveries lower than Rs 350, a delivery charge of Rs 29 for scheduled delivery and Rs 49 for express delivery will be charged. However, as part of a launch promotion in the two cities, Amazon.in will not charge any delivery fee for the orders as of now.