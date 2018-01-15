Amazon Great Indian Sale starts January 21: Top deals on smartphones, TVs, and more

Amazon is all set to host the ‘Amazon Great Indian Sale’ from 12AM (midnight) on January 21 to January 24. Amazon is all set to host the ‘Amazon Great Indian Sale’ from 12AM (midnight) on January 21 to January 24.

Amazon is all set to host the ‘Amazon Great Indian Sale’ from 12AM (midnight) on January 21 to January 24. The e-commerce company will be offering deals and discounts on smartphones, laptops, TVs, cameras, and accessories, among others. Interestingly, Prime members can avail early access to top deals on January 20 at 12:00PM.

During the ‘Amazon Great Indian Sale’, users shopping with Amazon Pay balance will get 10 per cent cashback up to a maximum of Rs 200, all above purchases of Rs 250. HDFC is also offering its users an additional 10 per cent cashback when they use debit or credit card for purchase. Amazon India has also said that there will be no EMI and exchange offers on the purchase on a number of smartphones, tablets, refrigerators, and more.

Amazon has also revealed that it will offer up to 40 per cent discount on smartphones and accessories. The e-commerce site has listed a number of smartphones that will be sold at discounted prices. The list include the likes of the Honor 6X, Samsung On5 Pro, Moto G5s Plus, 10.or G, BlackBerry KeyOne, LG Q6, Lenovo K8 Note, Intex Cloud C1, Nubia M2, Google Pixel XL, Micromax Canvas Infinity and InFocus Turbo 5 Plus, among others. One should also expect offers and discounts on Apple iPhones, OnePlus and Samsung smartphones. Plus, there will be discounts on Amazon’s own branded devices, including Kindle E-Readers and Fire TV Stick.

The e-commerce company is offering deep discounts and offers on games consoles and games. Users can save big on the purchase of the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles. Additionally, expect up to 30 per cent discount on the season’s best video games.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd