Amazon Great Indian Sale: Redmi 3S Prime, Moto G4 Plus, Xbox One and other deals

Amazon’s Great Indian Sale, which will go on from January 20 to January 22, has begun on the e-commerce portal, and there are some offers on smartphones, gaming consoles and other electronic accessories. For starters, the budget Redmi 3S Prime is going on sale from 9.30 am to 10.30 am, and those who are interested can sign up for the deal on Amazon India.

It looks like the price remains the same for the Redmi 3S Prime at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM+32GB storage version. The Xbox One console is also going to be part of the discount offers today and the sale goes live at 1.30 pm to 2.30 pm. Xbox One 1TB Console with Tom Clancy’s The Division Bundle

will be priced Rs 24,990 as part of the deal.

The catch is that you need to be an Amazon Prime member to be eligible for these offers. Amazon Prime membership currently starts at Rs 499 for the year, although the pricing is expected to go up to Rs 999 after one year. Amazon Prime membership also entitles people full access to the Prime Video channel.

Amazon is offering 10 per cent cashback on site, 15 per cent cashback on app for users who pay with SBI Debit and Credit cards or use Amazon Pay to make their payments. It is also offering 10 customers a chance to win one Renault Kwid Car each during the sale, while another 10 couples can get a fully paid trip to Europe. Amazon has partnered with Musafir.com for the Europe trip deal.

There’s also the Moto G4 Play on discount; the phone gets Rs 1000 off, and will cost Rs 7,999 on Amazon India, down from the original price of Rs 8,999. The Moto G4 Plus also gets a discount on Amazon, and is priced at Rs 13,999, compared to the launch price of Rs 14,999 for the 32GB version.

There’s also an iPhone 5s available for Rs 15,999 for those who are still interested in getting their hands on an Apple device. OnePlus 2 is listed at Rs 19,999 on the website, down from the Rs 22,999 price and Amazon is also showing the OnePlus 3, and OnePlus 3T as back in stock.

Apple’s MacBook Air with Core i5 processsor, 8GB RAM and 128GB is still in stock on Amazon India and available at a price of Rs 58,490, and this deal is being fulfilled by Amazon. An older MacBook Pro with 4GB RAM, 500GB storage space is available for Rs 50,999 on the website. Apple iPad Air 2 with WiFi only and 32GB storage is available at Rs 30,799.

Amazon also has a host of deals on accessories, laptops, and other devices, and there are some exclusive deals available on the app.

