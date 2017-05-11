Amazon Great Indian sale: iPhone 7, Gear S2, Honor 6X and other deals

The Amazon Great Indian Sale will open from May 11 to May 14. The Amazon Great Indian Sale will open from May 11 to May 14.

Amazon’s the ‘Great Indian Sale’ is back. The annual sale kicked off today with sweet deals and discounts on smartphones, tablets, TVs, laptops and gaming consoles. The e-commerce site is also offering exclusive discounts for Amazon prime members. The Amazon Great Indian Sale will open from May 11 to May 14. Let’s take a look at the top deals on Amazon.

iPhone 7 (32GB)

The iPhone 7 is the perfect smartphone for those who want a compact device. You get a great camera and some powerful specifications. At the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Sale, the iPhone 7 is available for Rs. 43,999, down from Rs. 60,000. The iPhone 7 is Apple’s newest model, sporting a better camera, long battery, improved design and water proofing.

Samsung Gear S2

If you’re looking to buy a smartwatch, this is probably the right time to get the Gear S2. The device can be bought for Rs. 14,999, down from Rs. 24, 300. The smartwatch was launched in 2015 and is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. Just to recap, the Gear S2 has a round screen and has a rotating bezel. The Gear S2 connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth. It runs Samsung’s own Tizen operating system.

Lenovo Z2 Plus (32GB)

You can now grab the Z2 Plus for Rs. 11,999, down from its original price of Rs. 17,999. It is certainly one of the best smartphones in the mid-end segment, featuring a 5-inch FHD (1080p) display, a Snapdragon 820 processor, 3GB RAM and a 3500mAh battery. The phone also features a 13-megapixel rear camera, while an 8-megapixel shooter can be found on the front. It runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

Moto Z with Style mod

Not just Lenovo Z2, Moto Z is being sold at a discounted price. Originally priced at Rs. 39,999, Moto Z with Style Mod can be purchased for Rs. 34,999. For those who’re not aware, Moto Z is a solid phone with a metal unibody design. One of the coolest features of Moto Z is its compatibility with Moto Mods. The phone is designed to accommodate add-on modules that snap to the back of the phone for extra functionality. It’s specifications are equally impressive.

Honor 6X (64GB)

When the Honor 6X made its debut, it wasn’t really considered the top-notch device in its class. Really; however; the phone isn’t that bad. Now with the Honor 8 Lite has been launched, we’re going to see the Honor 6X to be sold at a discount price. The current best offer we’re seeing is from Amazon. The 64GB variant of the phone which was earlier priced at Rs. 15,999, is now made available for Rs. 12,999. If you’re in the market for a solid camera phone, the Honor 6X might be the best option for you.

