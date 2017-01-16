Amazon ‘Great Indian Sale’ starts from Friday: Get ready for deals on smartphones, accessories

Amazon’s Great Indian Sale will begin from January 20 to January 22. Amazon’s Great Indian Sale will begin from January 20 to January 22.

Shoppers looking for a bargain may have a good reason to celebrate. Amazon has announced that it will be hosting the ‘Great Indian Sale’ from January 20 to January 22, where buyers can look forward to generous discounts on a number of products, across different categories.

The ‘Great Indian Sale’ will have offer deals on consumer electronics, daily essentials, home and kitchen, Amazon Fashion and books, music and more. Amazon has tied up with State Bank of India to offer 15 per cent cashback on app purchases, and 10 per cent cashback on website purchases with its debit and credit cards.

This time around, the e-commerce giant is encouraging users to rely on its Amazon Pay service by offering 15 per cent cashback for all purchases with the wallet. In addition, Amazon Prime members can also look forward to exclusive Prime-only deals apart from 30 minutes Early Access.

Some deals on smartphones include: Lenovo Z2 Plus is now available for Rs 14,999, down from its original price of Rs 17,999. Moto G4 (16GB) gets Rs 2,000 off and is available for Rs 10,499. Moto X Force (32GB) price gets slashed by Rs 8009, and is currently available for Rs 25,990. Amazon is offering discounts on the AmazonBasics USB 3.0 Cable, Xiaomi Mi5 cover and Kaspersky Total Security Multi Device anitivirus sofwtare.

Also read: Not only Indian flag doormats, Amazon also has flip-flops with Gandhi image

Amazon India remains upbeat about the ‘Great Indian Sale’ as the company told PTI that it will create over 7,500 temporary jobs for its upcoming sale. The Jeff Bezos-owned Amazon is committed to invest close to $5 billion in India.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd