Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Here are the deals you can’t ignore

The Amazon Great Indian Sale begins on October 4 and ends on the 8. (Source: amazon.in) The Amazon Great Indian Sale begins on October 4 and ends on the 8. (Source: amazon.in)

The Amazon Great Indian sale is back before Diwali with a bunch of good offers on smartphones and other gadgets and electronic goods. The deals come with the additional offer of exchange options and no cost EMI. The Amazon Great Indian Festival is on from October 4 to 8.

The best deal seems to be on the Lenovo K8 Note which is selling for Rs 11,999, a discount of Rs 2,000 on its original price. The popular Moto G5 Plus is getting a Rs 1,000 price cut and now has a price tag of Rs 15,999. On Xiaomi Redmi 4, the discount can be up to Rs 1,500 with all offers applied. The phone is pieced at Rs 8,499 in the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

The OnePlus 3t can be purchased at Rs 24,999 which makes it a good deal given that this is still a very powerful phone despite being a year old in the market. On the latest OnePlus 5 buyers can avail offers of up to Rs 5,000 with exchange deals.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd