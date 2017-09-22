Amazon, Flipkart sales: Xiaomi claims to sell over 1 million smartphones in 48 hours

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is the highest selling smartphone during Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is the highest selling smartphone during Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale.

Xiaomi claims to have sold more than one million smartphone units within 48 hours of festive sales on Amazon and Flipkart. Amazon Great Indian sale and Flipkart’s Big Billion Day sale will go on till September 24. More than 1.3 million smartphones were sold on Flipkart in the first 20 hours of its sale which began on September 21.

The Chinese company, in a press statement said that more than 300 smartphones were sold every minute between September 20 to September 22. In comparison, it took 18 days during the last year’s festive sales for Xiaomi to sell over a million smartphone units.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is the highest selling smartphone during Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale. Redmi Note 4 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is available at Rs 9,999 instead of Rs 10,999. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option gets Rs 2,000 off and it is selling at Rs 10,999.

“We are extremely proud to be sharing this milestone with our fans, partners and employees. More than six months of rigorous planning and hard work has helped us set a new benchmark in the industry and within Xiaomi. Last year we sold more than a million smartphones within 18 days, and this year we were able to achieve a similar number within 48 hours. Based on what we know, no other brand has ever achieved this in India,” Raghu Reddy, Head – Online Sales, Xiaomi India said.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 and Mi Max 2 along with Mi Router 3C, Mi Air Purifier 2, Mi powerbanks and company’s audio accessories are up for deals during sales on Flipkart and Amazon. Mi Band – HRX Edition is available at Rs 1,299 on both the e-commerce websites.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A starts at Rs 5,999. The 4GB RAM+ 32GB ROM version of Redmi 4A will be available on Flipkart at Rs 6,999. Xiaomi Redmi 4 with 3GB RAM, 32GB storage gets Rs 500 off and is selling for Rs 8,499. The 4GB + 64GB ROM variant gets Rs 1,500 off and it can be bought at Rs 9,499. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 gets Rs 2,000 off. The 4GB RAM, 32GB storage option is available at Rs 12,999 while the 64GB storage option is listed for Rs 14,999.

